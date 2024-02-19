MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne bicyclist is asking drivers to use their turn signals when merging in traffic or turning, to keep himself and other cyclists safe while riding.

Don Liddell of Melbourne says he’s had several close calls.

“I take the back streets and… I try to stay off the main drag,” he said.

Liddell is extra vigilant after a vehicle hit him several years ago while he was walking to his bus.

He wrote into Traffic Inbox because he says all too often he sees drivers not using their turn signal.

That’s a concern not just for other drivers, but for those walking or biking along the street as well.

“I wanted to make the public aware that when you have your vehicle in motion, please use your turn signals,” Liddell said. “We need to know what’s going on with you. If we’re walking, or if we’re riding our bicycles, we need to be aware of what you’re doing.”

It’s not only courteous to those around you, using your blinker is required by law.

Florida statute requires drivers to use their turn signal at least 100 feet before the vehicle turns.

The turn signal is also required when a vehicle overtakes another vehicle.

“We just want to make sure we know what your intentions are,” Liddell said.

