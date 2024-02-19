LORETTO, Ky. — An iconic Kentucky bourbon brand has announced its support of a leading nonprofit investing in female leaders.

What You Need To Know Maker's Mark has partnered with nonprofit Vital Voices for a free Women's History Month label



Consumers can customize the label with the name of an important woman in their lives



Award-winning artist Gayle Kabaker helped design the label



The label represents a spirited woman in acrylic gouache, inspired by Kentucky's wildflowers and the colors of the Maker's Mark palette

In honor of Women's History Month, Maker's Mark has partnered with Vital Voices for a limited-edition label designed by award-winning artist Gayle Kabaker. The brand said it encourages consumers to order the complimentary label at makersmarkpersonalize.com and customize it with the name of an important woman in their lives.

"Vital Voices is thrilled to join Maker's Mark in this collaboration to amplify the power of women," said Alyse Nelson, president and CEO of Vital Voices. "We deeply appreciate their support in our mission to advance women leaders and our world."

According to Maker's Mark, Kabaker's label represents a spirited woman in acrylic gouache, inspired by Kentucky's wildflowers and the colors of the Maker's Mark palette.

"As a brand co-founded by my grandmother Margie Samuels more than 70 years ago, Maker's Mark continues to be guided and grown by incredible women defining what's next in the industry," said Rob Samuels, Maker's Mark managing director and eighth-generation whiskey maker. "We are privileged to continue our commitment to women making an impact in their communities and support the meaningful causes that drive Vital Voices."

The brand said the shape of a Maker's Mark bottle, the signature red wax topper, the look of the label and the name are all thanks to Margie, who co-founded Maker's Mark with her husband, Bill Samuels, Sr., more than 70 years ago. She was one of the first women inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame and helped champion the importance of the Kentucky distillery's aesthetic.

From the leadership of Star Hill Farm, home of the Maker's Mark Distillery, to its sustainability initiatives, Maker's Mark said the ongoing contributions of women can be seen in several aspects of the brand.

Labels are available for 750mL bottles, and recipients must be 21 or older.