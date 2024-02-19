ORLANDO, Fla. — A dispute over Split Oak Forest and the land’s projected use was heard in court Monday.

The case surrounds a dispute in Osceola and Orange counties, as leaders are at odds over plans for a toll road through the protected lands.

What You Need To Know According to our partners at the Orlando Sentinel, the proposed toll road goes through the southern portion of the forest, which lies in Osceola County



Both counties entered into an inter-agency agreement for the preserve back in the 1990s



In 2020, Orange County voters adopted a charter amendment to protect the Split Oak Forest



Osceola County has filed a lawsuit in hopes of voiding that charter agreement

Orange County voters cast ballots to preserve the forest in 2020. Leaders there are siding with voters and are not seeking to go through with the project.

Osceola County leaders argue voters did not have the full picture, saying the proposal did not mention that developers offered about 1,500 other acres in exchange for building the toll road on the proposed site.

Leaders in Osceola have now taken the issue to court, filing a lawsuit in hopes of voiding that charter agreement.

Regardless of the claim, members of Friends of Split Oak Forest say a land exchange wouldn’t be a fair tradeoff.

“You can’t replace the ability to protect conservation land with just some other—more land,” said Valerie Anderson, president of Friends of Split Oak.

Anderson started coming to Split Oak Forest about a decade ago. It began with walks, but her love for the preserve blossomed after becoming interested in the different greenery.

“There are a lot of great plants. There’s always something interesting blooming. There’s almost always something new to see,” she said.

Anderson has worries not only for the preserve, but for the precedent that could be set for others elsewhere.

“If other places are faced with a similar threat like this toll road, that they are going to be less protected,” said Anderson. “This is really important for what happens as people keep coming to Florida, and as we keep developing.”

In court Monday, the judge took the case under advisement, meaning no decision was immediately made. They will decide if Orange County's charter amendment is constitutional and follows Florida statutes.