Whether it’s the ice cream and cookies for dogs or the coffee and avocado toast for their owners, the dog cafe Boris and Horton, has become a staple for frequent customers.

Danielle Buchanan and her husband love that they can sip and dine with their four-legged family member at the East Village location on Avenue A.

“We try to come every weekend,” she said. “We both are in the office during the week. Sometimes I’ll try and come on a Friday and work here.”

Menu items range from a cup of Joe, pastries and salads to doggie treats such as waffles and pupcakes, along with space for dog owners and their pooch to enjoy them together.

“They’re just great,” said long-time customer Hillary Cardona. “They’re like family. We come in and they know us.”

“Boris is my dog, Horton is her dog and we started it to create a community for people who like dogs, who like good coffee, who like good food,” said Copper Holzman, who co-owns the cafe with his daughter Logan Mikhly.

The pair shocked the community when they recently announced that they were closing their doors on February 26 for good.

More than 1,700 community members have since expressed disappointment on the business’s Instagram post.

“This is always a place that we think about spending a Saturday or a Sunday,” said Akira Ruiz as he sat next to his daughter. “We spend like three hours sometimes so it’s going to be really hard to say goodbye.”

Their East Village location has been open for about six years. For awhile, things were good and they opened their Williamsburg location more recently. However, in the last several years, financials challenges mounted.

“Unfortunately we weren’t making money,” Holzman said. “Just being as candid as possible. Having a hospitality businesses in New York City is really, really tough.”

“When we opened we had not planned on a global pandemic,” he said.

They did not expect to loose their rush-hour crowds of people going to or returning home from work before remote work became so popular. They also did not expect the costs of rent, staffing and overhead to be so much.

Additionally, Holzman said it’s expensive to maintain top safety measures for a dog-friendly restaurant required by the department of health.

In a surprising twist to the father-daughter co-owners, the community has rallied around them with ideas that could help the business remain open. Now, the pair are considering some of those ideas with the hopes of staying in business.

“We’re also hearing from people that they would be interested in memberships or that they didn’t know they should be spending a little bit more and it’s really no problem,” Mikhly said.

“Whatever we can do to help out, I would be willing to put my money where my mouth is, for sure,” said customer Rachel Pezzlo.

“We’ll do whatever we can because it’s so important to us and our family,” said Brian, another long-time customer.

It’s not just dog owners. Even people who don’t own pups are frequent visitors and would hate to see the establishment close.

“Since my dog passed, to get that love is just — ” said Amaya Ruiz.

“We need it,” said Ruiz’s father. “Still thinking about getting another dog.”

That support has ballooned in recent days. The business has sold out of a lot of their merchandise as people buy up their products to chip in.

“A lot of their business time was during the pandemic so if they had to do a membership or change the way they did business I would support that,” Buchanan said.

The owners said some of their customers have moved to Williamsburg since they first opened. They have developed a large customer base in both neighborhoods. Whatever business model the company may use to keep the doors open in the East Village, they plan to do the same for their Williamsburg location.