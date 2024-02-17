COVINGTON, Ky. — Feb. 17 is National Random Acts of Kindness Day, and one Northern Kentucky artisan shop celebrated the occasion with an event to help people create one-of-a-kind cards to give to their loved ones or strangers.



Local artist Emily Rose said she loves everything art represents.

"It means everything," she said. "It's my therapy; it's my go-to. It drives my whole life."

She said she has been painting all her life, which has helped connect her with her community.

"I just love sharing my gifts with people," she said.

Whether it's a stranger buying coffee or receiving a handmade card, Rose said these unanticipated gestures make a difference. In a world where there is all too often so much negativity, spreading kindness is essential, she added.

"Everything is just kind of insane, and we just need this Random Act of Kindness day, week, month, year, everything … just, like, every single day," she said.

With the help of local artisan store Purple Paisley Local Artisan Shop, Rose hosted a “Random Act of Kindness Card Class,” where residents could design a card to give to a family member or stranger.

Loretta Helfrich, the store's owner, said events like this one bring the community together and help people value art.

"We have new people coming in, doing these classes, and they're learning different skills, which gives them a better appreciation for the various types of arts," Helfrich said.

Rose said she hopes the workshop inspired people to find new ways to express their feelings.

"The activity teaches people that they can express themselves in any way that they feel is possible," she said.