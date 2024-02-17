MILWAUKEE — While lemonade stands are often seen as a fleeting summer pastime for kids, one local fourth grader has turned his into a year-round business.

Princeton Hollins, 10, showed us how to make his signature Phresh Lemonade, which he said got great reviews when he first sold it at his neighborhood and at kickball games.

“They said that it was really good, and that it wasn’t too sweet. It was perfect,” he said, as he put lemons into his high-tech juicer. “First, you grab some lemons and put them through here.”

He said he named it “Phresh” because it’s fresh, and his first name starts with a P. His work has impressed his 4th grade classmates.

“They say, ‘You got a business?’ I did not know that,’” he said.

Princeton Hollins’ father, Teon Hollins, said he is proud of his son’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“It means a lot,” said Teon Hollins, who started organizing pop-up events for young local entrepreneurs.

At these events, they can showcase their brands, sell their products and share their passions.

“You know, sometimes they say, ‘You got to start them off young,’ so this is something we decided to do for him, and he loves to have his own money,” Teon Hollins said. “We got to teach him a way to get his own money instead of always asking his own parents.”

Princeton Hollins has expanded his operation to include Phresh flavors.

“We have passion fruit, peach, blueberry and kiwi, and strawberry, which is one [of] my best ones,” he said.

With big plans for the future, he said he hopes to sell his lemonade from a truck one day, or perhaps see it on store shelves. More than anything though, he said he wants to inspire other young entrepreneur to follow in his footsteps.

“It makes me feel very good,” he said.