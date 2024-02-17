DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With a full slate of racing scheduled leading up to the Daytona 500, the engines revved up early this weekend, thanks to a rainy forecast.
The Arca Hard Rock Bet 200 was moved up to Friday night and ran after the truck series race. Rain has been moving in on Central Florida, but luckily racers and fans got in as much action as they could last night.
The inclement weather definitely isn't what race fans what to see this weekend, but they say that they're happy to be here and glad they've experienced what they've been able to see.
Wayne Stevens said he's lived in the Daytona area for decades and he's staying optimistic.
"I’ve lived in Florida for 52 years, moved here in 1972. It would rain across there and the sun would be out over here, so we don’t know,” he said.
NASCAR does have a weather policy for fans, which can allow them to exchange tickets when races are postponed or rescheduled.