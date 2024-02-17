HONOLULU — Local businesses impacted by the construction of the city’s rail transit project, Skyline, will be eligible for $10,000 in grant funding after Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 40 on Friday.

The Honolulu City Council approved the legislation in January.

Grants will be available to businesses along the rail line as construction continues toward the Civic Center Station, and eventually, Ala Moana Center

“Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our city, and we are going to do everything in our power to support them,” said Blangiardi in a news release. “We are confident Skyline will become an economic engine for Honolulu, but we recognize that our local entrepreneurs are going through a challenging time during construction. So, we are taking extraordinary action, in partnership with our compassionate city councilmembers, to provide yearly grants of $10,000 for qualifying businesses.

“Together, we are working to ensure our local businesses will continue to play a key role in our thriving economy, which will be undoubtedly amplified with the completion of Skyline,” said the mayor.

Bill 40 will provide grants of up to $10,000 to businesses each year that:

Have less than 15 employees

Generate less than $750,000 in annual revenue

Are located within one block of active construction

Were open for business prior to Jan. 1, 2022

Councilmembers Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Radiant Cordero represent areas of Kalihi. They introduced the bill to assist businesses that were negatively affected by traffic disruptions caused by rail construction.

“There’s no doubt that rail construction has hurt businesses on Dillingham Boulevard,” said Councilmember Dos Santos-Tam. “These mom-and-pop shops are the backbone of the Dillingham corridor. They’re what give Kalihi its unique character. We can’t let them close down, and so we took action to give them some hope. While this fund isn’t the end-all, be-all solution, it’s a step toward giving these small businesses the relief they need.”

Councilmember Cordero said, “This Transit Migration program strives to retain the existing local businesses that are impacted by rail construction. This bill seeks to provide relief for an important component of a well-rounded and successful community – the small businesses whose owners are doing everything they can to keep their businesses afloat.”

According to the release, grants will be available to businesses along the rail line as construction continues toward the Civic Center Station, and eventually, Ala Moana Center.

Sarah Yamanaka covers events, environmental and community news for Spectrum News Hawaii. She can be reached at sarah.yamanaka@charter.com.