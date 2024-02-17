For the second consecutive day, a movie house in Albany announced it was closing.

The locally owned and operated Madison Theatre's last showing will be Feb. 25, though it will remain open for private events, it announced in a statement on Friday.

The theater thanked its staff, customers and supporters.

“You made us what we are,” the statement says. “Thank you to our Pine Hills neighborhood for caring and loving our beautiful theatre.”

The announcement came after The Landmark Spectrum 8 Theater said Thursday that its last day in business in the city’s Delaware Avenue neighborhood will be next week on Feb. 22.

Landmark Theatres said it was evaluating its business model, and decided to close the Albany location. The company also said they were happy they were able to serve the community for many years and look forward to adding new Landmark Theatres soon, but did not specify where those new locations could be.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan released separate statements on Thursday and Friday. She said discussions were underway to find new operators for the theaters.