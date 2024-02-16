HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Pine Key, commonly known as “Beer Can Island,” can be yours if you have $14 million to spare. The spoil island two miles offshore from Apollo Beach is for sale and closed to the public as of Thursday.

"It's bittersweet,” co-owner Cole Weaver said. “I think I explained it earlier as it kind of almost feels like I'm breaking up with a girl.”

Weaver said he and three others bought the island in 2017 and invested millions into it. He said they’ve catered food and beverages there for six years, have a transferable liquor license, a water slide, and have hosted concerts and weddings.

"I think it's just the right time in all of our lives to move on,” he said.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing. Code violations against the island were dismissed by Hillsborough County’s code enforcement board in 2019 after a legal battle. Last year, commissioners talked about creating a new land use category for Pine Key that owners said could’ have forced them to close it to the public.

"It has been a struggle throughout the years,” Weaver said. “We spent millions of dollars just trying to fix things. I think, hopefully, the new owner can do something really special with the island. Kind of look forward to kind of passing the torch."

Weaver and co-owners bought the island for $63,000. They’re accepting cash offers immediately, and a crypto auction will run from early March to April 1. He said the price jump to $14 million is comparable to offers they’ve had in the past.

"Right when we bought it, we got an offer for $1.5 million six years ago," Weaver said. "We've had multiple multi-million dollar offers for the island. We just recently kind of turned down a $12 million offer."

As the sun sets on his time as owner of Beer Can Island, Weaver said he’s reflecting on the friendships made and the good times had.

"It's going to be sad to leave Apollo Beach and to leave some of the memories," he said. "But they're really good memories, and I'm glad to have had them."

Weaver said he hopes the new owner will have a vision for the island that benefits the Tampa Bay community, but it will be up to that person whether it remains open to the public or becomes a private oasis.