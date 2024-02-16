In a social media post, the Ocoee Police Department announced officers were actively working the scene of a shooting involving police late Thursday.
The incident took place just East of the intersection of Old Winter Garden Road and Hempel Avenue in Ocoee. Police were advising residents to find alternate routes through the area as Old Winter Garden Road was expected to be closed for the duration of the investigation.
The Ocoee Police Department is actively working an Officer involved shooting on Old Winter Garden Rd just east of Hempel Ave. Please take alternate routes on SR 50 as Old Winter Garden Rd will be closed during the investigation.— Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) February 15, 2024
No other information on the incident was immediately released.