West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said that he's not running for president, ending months of speculation about a third-party White House bid from the moderate Democrat.
"I will not be seeking a third-party run," Manchin said at an event West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., on Friday.
Manchin announced late last year that he will not seek reelection in 2024, likely imperiling Democrats' chances of holding onto the seat in a state then-President Donald Trump won with more than 68% of the vote.
