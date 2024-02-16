WASHINGTON — Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is one of more than 100 around the U.S. set to receive millions in federal funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The funding will pay for additional security screening lanes and an upgrade of the airport's power system



At times, security screening lines have stretched through the airport



The funds will allow the checkpoint to double in size, officials said

The Department of Transportation will provide $13 million for improvements, including the addition of four passenger screening lanes and an upgrade of the airport’s power system.

The money is critical at a time of record growth at the airport, said Louisville Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Dan Mann.

“What it really means from the flying person is I can check in in the morning, get through security in 15, 20 minutes instead of an hour and a half,” he said.

At times, lines for screening by Transportation Security Administration agents have stretched through the airport. The funds will allow the checkpoint to double in size, Mann said.

“When we have big events like Kentucky Derby, departures Sunday, we run out of space," he said. "We certainly don’t have [an] adequate number of lanes, and this will help us with those events but also routine summer travel."

Members of Kentucky’s congressional delegation from both parties are celebrating the funding.

“Having an airport that works, that people are able to use, they’re able to be safe, they’re able to get through it easily, it’s an economic development tool for us and we’ve got to make sure it’s working,” said Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., one of the negotiators of the infrastructure legislation, shared a statement that read in part:

“With SDF celebrating several of its busiest years on record, it’s essential we continue to invest in delivering a safe, efficient experience for the many passengers and cargo traveling through the Commonwealth each day.”

Construction on the security checkpoint area is expected to start this fall and take approximately 18 months while work on the airport’s power system will start in early May, officials said.