VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot walked away from a plane crash with only minor injuries early Friday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
What You Need To Know
In a Facebook post, at around 1:49 a.m., a Cessna 172 lost power and crashed into the woods off Marsh Road near Lake George State Forest, northwest of DeLand.
“The pilot was alert and conscious and able to walk away from the aircraft reporting minor injuries,” stated officials.
The sheriff's office stated that the male pilot, who has not been identified, was the only person on board.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA have been notified of the crash.