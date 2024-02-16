ORLANDO, Fla. — Sold out since December, the Sunday's Daytona 500 has already made a splash in Volusia County's economy.

Big crowds mean big money weekends for hotels, shops, and restaurants, and it was non-stop foot traffic, as well as car and bike traffic Friday in Daytona.

No matter where you looked, business was booming.

Cantina Louie server Maria Gomez said when racing season comes to Daytona, so does more business. November and December are typically the worse months in tourism development tax revenue for Volusia County, but according to Volusia County reports, February and March are traditionally in the top three.

“So it was a bit slower,” Gomez said about business at the end of 2023. “Now we are picking back up with all the races.”

Officials say after the Daytona 500 is when business starts to rebound in Volusia County following a slow winter. In the coming weeks, Bike Week and then spring break will also bring visitors to the area.

Gomez said business is usually double or triple what they would get during a non-race weekend.

As for hotels, they are cashing in too.

The Sand Castle Motel in Daytona Beach Shores is completely sold out.

”More people coming down,” owner Tony Tran said. “More traffic. The beaches are all full with people parking cars on the beach. It’s very, very crowded.”

Tran’s 32-room motel is usually about $85 a night on a non-racing weekend. But he said this weekend, for the race, it’s $350 a night.

“I mean the whole area they do the same thing,” he said. “I just follow the flow of the market.”

The Lodging and Hospitality Association of Volusia County reports all hotels in Daytona and Beachside are sold out this weekend.

As are hotels in Deltona, Orange City and Deland.

With poor weather already impacting some of the race times and potentially delaying others, Lodging Association president Bob Davis said most rooms in the county are booked until Wednesday.