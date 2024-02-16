She may not be a household name, but one woman on Capitol Hill is accomplishing what is now a seemingly rare feat, bipartisan support.

Cheryl Johnson was the House clerk when supporters of the Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Last year, she oversaw the longest election for House speaker since the Civil War. She’s now being recognized for her efforts to increase the public’s appreciation for freedom.

What You Need To Know Cheryl Johnson became the first person of color to wield the House gavel in U.S. history during the 15-round Speaker election for Kevin McCarthy. She also presided over the house on January 6th



Each year, the Capitol Historical Society honors an individual or organization who advances “greater public understanding and appreciation for freedom.” Past recipients include playwright Lin Manuel Miranda, documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, and journalist Cookie Roberts





Johnson was named the 36th House Clerk by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2018, where she became the second Black Clerk. In an act of rare bipartisanship, Speaker Kevin McCarthy kept her on when he took the gavel

The struggle to elect McCarthy left Johnson as the chamber’s acting presiding officer from Jan 3 to Jan 7, 2023. It made her the first Black woman and the first person of color to wield the House gavel in U.S. History. McCarthy was later ousted as speaker and ultimately left Congress, but he returned to Washington as the Capitol Historical Society presented Johnson with its annual Freedom Award. “I told her I owe her another 14 awards. I will come to all 15 as she stood for me,” McCarthy said.

Johnson is a lawyer who worked in Congress and for the Smithsonian Institution before incoming Speaker Nancy Pelosi named her the 36th House Clerk and the second person of color to hold the position in Dec. 2018. When McCarthy won the gavel, he kept her on. Fittingly, Johnson was nominated by Pelosi for the Freedom Award and then renominated by McCarthy. “It was such a cause for celebration when she became the Clerk of the House. It’s a very important position,” Pelosi said.

The Freedom Award is given to those whom the Capitol Historical Society deems as advancing “greater public understanding and appreciation for freedom.” “Our government requires officers like her who maintain order in times of disorder and who cross divides in times of division,” Capitol Historical Society President Jane Campbell said.

Johnson received this award during Black History Month, and in her acceptance speech, she paid tribute to Philip Reid, an enslaved man who built the Statue of Freedom for which the award is named. “I would like to think that the 33 consecutive weeks that he labored, that he had hope that one day he would be free, and that America would live up to its ideals of equality and freedom for all,” Johnson said.

The Celebration was even more special when Johnson’s childhood friend, Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter, spoke about her legacy. “And is often said in the Black church, we believe in giving you your roses while you’re living, while you can smell them, while you can feel them, while you know what you meant to us. God bless you. Continue doing the great work that you’ve done for us because we know God didn’t nearly finish with you,” Carter said.

Johnson, who retired in June, is one of those increasingly rare Washington figures respected by both Democrats and Republicans. She received a standing ovation as the ceremony concluded.