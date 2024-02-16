Speaking from the White House on Friday afternoon hours after reports of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death emerged, President Joe Biden made it clear who he believes bears responsibility.

“Reports of his death, if they’re true — and I have no reasons to believe they’re not, Russian authorities are going to tell their own story — but make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death,” Biden charged. “Putin is responsible. What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin’s brutality. No one should be fooled.”

Russian authorities said that Navalny, who was serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges in an Arctic penal colony, died after feeling unwell after a walk. He was 47. Officials in Russia gave no cause for his death, other than to say the matter was under investigation.

When asked explicitly if what happened to Navalny was an assassination, Biden said that while "we don't know exactly what happened," he charged that "there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did."

Navalny has been behind bars since 2021 after he returned to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from being poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020. Navalny blamed the poisoning on the Kremlin. He was arrested upon his return to Moscow and convicted multiple times; he rejected each case as being politically motivated.

During his remarks Friday, Biden was asked about his comments from three years ago after his June 2021 summit with Putin; the president said at the time that he made clear to the Russian leader that if Navalny dies, "the consequences of that would be devastating to Russia."

"That was three years ago," Biden said Friday, emphasizing the actions the U.S. and its allies have taken against Russia since its invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. "In the meantime, they faced a hell of a lot of consequences. They've lost lost and/or had wounded over 350,000 Russian soldiers, they made it into a position where they've been subjected to great sanctions across the board and we're contemplating what else can be done."

When asked about the possibility of further sanctions, Biden replied: "We're looking at a whole number of options."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.