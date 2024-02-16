GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the largest housing needs surveys conducted in the state is coming to a close.

What You Need To Know Nearly a dozen Realtor organizations are partnering to get public input in a new housing needs survey



Leaders of the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association say the survey is the largest of its kind in the state



The aim is to expand access to affordable housing, and results will be presented to city and county officials

North Carolina Realtors and the National Association of Realtors paid for a survey in more than 21 counties to identify resident housing needs.

In January, nearly a dozen Realtor groups began encouraging public input, including the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association.

President Marvette Artis says the survey will assist in economic development planning so more people can access affordable housing.

“It’s going to help individuals, corporations, institutions, city and state government to understand the needs of each county,” Artis said.

The survey is open to Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Wilkes, Surry and Yadkin counties.

Carolina Core, a group that works to build development from Wilkes County to Fayetteville, also partnered to spread the word.

Leaders with the group say anticipating needs will allow city leaders to prepare sufficient housing.

“Nearly 50,000 office and industrial jobs have been announced that they are coming online or will be coming online within the next few years," said Loren Hill, Carolina Core regional economic development director for the Piedmont Triad Partnership. "That’s a lot of workers who need housing, and we need to be prepared as a lot of these jobs are added over the next 7 years."

The findings of the survey will be presented in the fall to city and county officials.

Today is the last day to participate in the survey.

Click here to take the survey, or if you are a Carolina Core employee, click here.