White House national security council spokesman John Kirby revealed Thursday that a national security threat that lawmakers in Congress are being briefed on -- which the House Intelligence Committee Chairman expressed alarm about on Wednesday -- is "related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing."

"While I am limited in how much I can share about the specific nature of the threat, I can confirm that it is related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing," Kirby said at a White House briefing.

Kirby sought to clarify that it's "not an active capability that's been deployed," and noted that while "Russia's pursuit" of the technology is "troubling," he wanted to emphasize that "there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety."

"We are not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical damage here on Earth," he said. "That said, we've been closely monitoring this Russian activity and we will continue to take it very seriously."

President Joe Biden has been regularly informed about the capability, Kirby noted, including as recently as Thursday. The president directed further actions, including additional briefings for leaders in Congress as well as "direct diplomatic engagement with Russia" and other allies across the globe.

House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, on Wednesday sparked alarm when he released a statement urging President Joe Biden to declassify information “concerning a serious national security threat” without expanding on the nature of it.

White House officials and some of his congressional colleagues were critical of Turner's decision to come forward with his statement. One fellow Republican member of Congress, Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, urged House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., calling for a probe into Turner's actions.

"This revelation by the chairman was done with a reckless disregard of the implications and consequences said information would have on geopolitics, domestic and foreign markets, and the well-being and psyche of the American people," Ogles wrote in his letter, charging that Turner only did it to garner support for Congress to enact a Senate-passed Ukraine aid bill, as well as to boost support for renewing a controversial surveillance program under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

"This act constituted poor judgement at a minimum and a complete breach of trust influenced by the pursuit of a political agenda at a maximum," Ogles wrote.

Turner appeared to defend his actions in a statement Thursday, writing: "The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence worked in consultation with the Biden Administration to notify Congress of this national security threat. In addition, language in the bipartisan notification issued by the Chair and Ranking Member to all Members of the House was cleared by the Administration prior to its release."

“The House Intelligence Committee voted 23 to 1 to make this information available to Members of Congress," Turner continued. "White House officials confirmed that, in their view, the matter was ‘serious’.”

Kirby on Thursday said that "the intelligence community has serious concerns about a broad declassification of this intelligence" and added that they assessed "starting with private engagement rather than immediately publicizing the intelligence could be a much more effective approach."

"We agree with that," Kirby continued, saying the Biden administration "has put a lot of focus" on downgrading intelligence "in a strategic way, a deliberate way, and in particular when it comes to Russia."

Kirby said that White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was set to meet with House leadership on Thursday afternoon to give them the latest intelligence and analysis, and will brief the Senate when they are back in session later this month.

"I'm not gonna get ahead of those discussions," Kirby said, adding that when it comes to publicly disseminating intelligence, "we're not gonna be knocked off that process regardless of what, in this particular case, has found its way into the public domain."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.