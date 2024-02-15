TAMPA, Fla. — Valentine’s Day has a new meaning for Jaylene Gonzalez and Chris Lynch. Now, it's the day each of them married their best friend.

Gonzalez and Lynch are one of 22 couples who got married at Joe Chillura Courthouse Square as part of Hillsborough County’s Tie the Knot program. The program is in its third year.

They said part of the reason they participated is because they were trying to save on wedding expenses, which helped the couple move into a new home.

“All these little purchases of buying bar stools and counter stools and a new bed are just adding up,” Gonzalez said. “So it’s just like one of those things, like the reason why I decided on a courthouse wedding was because buying new furniture is like really expensive.”

Gonzalez said they’ve been living in their new home for around a month, but there’s still a lot to take care of, from assembling furniture to unpacking.

In addition to saving money, not having to go through the time-consuming process of planning a wedding gives the couple more time to spend together.

“I’m just really excited to be with somebody that really takes care of me and I take care of him too,” Gonzalez said.

According to The Knot, the average cost of a wedding ceremony and reception in 2023 was $35,000 — a $5,000 increase from 2022.

Gonzalez and Lynch said it’s not the extravagance of a wedding that makes it special, but being with the person you love.

“I think what matters the most is starting our new life,” Gonzalez said.

“I already had my dream wedding because I got married to her,” Lynch said.