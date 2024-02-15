WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House of Representatives left Washington, D.C. for its winter recess without taking up legislation to provide $95 billion in aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

What You Need To Know House GOP leadership said it would not bring up for a vote a foreign aid bill passed in the Senate



House Democrats are considering a discharge petition to force a vote



Several Republicans have expressed support for Ukraine aid, but none have said they would support a discharge petition

The Senate had stayed in session last weekend to pass the foreign aid package, which does not include provisions to secure the U.S. southern border.

Republicans had initially demanded border security measures be included in the foreign aid bill, but then Senate Republicans rejected a bipartisan deal with those provisions last week at the urging of former President Donald Trump.

The Senate went on to pass a standalone package of aid stripped of the border security measures. The bill faces an uncertain future in the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said he would not bring it up for a vote.

“The Republican-led house will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill that was opposed by most Republican senators and does nothing to secure our own border,” Johnson said at a press conference Wednesday.

House Democrats are considering how to get the bill to the floor. One strategy is a maneuver known as a discharge petition, in which 218 members can force bills to a vote. Once newly elected Tom Suozzi of New York is sworn into Congress, Democrats will have 213 members, requiring just five Republicans to force a vote.

Several Republicans have expressed support for Ukraine funding, such as Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, who chairs the Intelligence Committee.

“Ukraine has to be funded. We have to respond to Russian aggression or we will have a broader war there,” he said in an interview on Face the Nation on Feb. 4. “Everyone recognizes these are national security threats, and we need to find a path to get these done.”

However, neither Turner nor any other House Republican has said publicly they would join a discharge petition to force a vote on the Ukraine funding bill.

Turner’s office could not be reached for comment on the issue.

There’s more riding on the bill than just foreign aid. The package includes the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, which would target the illicit fentanyl supply by imposing sanction and anti-money laundering penalties.

“It’s our best opportunity to protect our national interest. It’s our best opportunity to keep fentanyl out of our country,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. “I want to see this done.”

A group of House Republicans led by Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania said they are working on their own bipartisan version of the foreign aid package that would include border security provisions. That could be unveiled as early as this week.