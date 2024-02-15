TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Convention Center will host a record-breaking number of large city-wide events this year, which marks a full recovery from the 2020 pandemic when several conventions were forced to cancel, according to Juan Lopez, sales and marketing manager.

“It’s a combination of a lot of new bookings that we have been able to bring in for 2024,” he said. “As-well-as about nine city-wide conventions that were supposed to take place in 2020.”

Lopez said 39 large city-wide conventions and conferences have been scheduled for this year, compared to 28 in 2019. The center will host a total of 98 events of various sizes which has been estimated to have a nearly $136 million economic impact to the city of Tampa.

“The convention center really serves as an economic engine for our tourism and meetings convention industry,” said Lopez. “We’re in high demand.”

More than 354,000 attendees are expected to visit the Tampa Convention Center this year and they’ll get a chance to see $44.5 million in renovations. It was the largest renovation project in the center’s history, which includes 18 new waterfront meetings rooms, upgrades to the ballrooms, concession stands, carpet throughout the building and improved the outdoor event space on the Riverwalk.

“It also included some behind the scenes upgrades such as our HVAC system, chiller plants, elevators and escalators,” said Lopez. “So, it was a variety of capital improvements that were much needed being that our center is now 34 years old.”

The Rural Broadband Association held one of those 39 large city-wide conventions this month. April Irwin, vice president of member engagement, said the group enjoyed the center’s improvements and picked the location based on the weather.

“We have members coming from all across rural America and so this is a great location in mid-February for them, and we also love the beautiful convention center,” she said. “Already talking about the next time we’ll be here.”

Lopez said because the center’s in such high demand, they’ve already begun to think about a major future expansion.

“We have a demand issue and are looking at a long term feasibility study for a substantial expansion to add another 100,000-to-150,000 square feet of exhibit space and a headquarter hotel,” he said. “That is still several years down the road.”

According to the TCC, some of the events returning in 2024 include the Florida Thespians Florida State Festival for performing arts students in March; SOF Week, a convention for U.S. and international Special Operations Forces in May; METROCON, Florida’s largest anime convention in July; and Tampa Bay Comic Convention in August.