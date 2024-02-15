TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A ban on social media for minors in Florida is one step closer to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.

What You Need To Know The proposal would boot minors 15 and younger off social platforms



Gov. Ron DeSantis, among others, fear the plan would face legal challenges



The measure awaits a final House and Senate vote



It would also require adult sites to verify a user's age

The bill, called HB 1, would boot kids 15 and younger off social media if passed in its current form.

After a Thursday committee vote, the proposal now awaits a final Senate and House vote.

The measure is House Speaker Paul Renner’s priority.

“These platforms are designed to employ features including addictive algorithms and continuous scrolling... to hook kids and keep them on these platforms for an excessive amount of time,” said Fort Pierce State Sen. Erin Grall, the bill’s sponsor.

The legislation is bipartisan in spirit, as lawmakers largely agree social media poses risks to youth.

However, not all agree HB 1 is the best solution. The biggest concern is the bill provides parents with no opt-in or opt-out option.

“My concern is that the bill replaces the parent in that decision and replaces it with a far-reaching government edict,” said Panama City Republican State Rep. Jay Trumbull, who still supported the measure.

Others, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, fear the bill could violate the First Amendment. In at least one other state, legislation similar to HB 1 is in legal limbo.

“I don’t want to go down the road of doing something that is not gonna pass muster legally,” said DeSantis.

The bill targets platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, among others. But an amendment tacked onto the bill Thursday expanded the measure to include adult sites.

The new addition would require adult sites to verify a user’s age.

“I think we all know the problems associated with pornography with children and across our community and across our society,” said Tampa Republican State Sen. Jay Collins.

Platforms that fail to filter out minors may face legal consequences under the measure.