A New York judge on Thursday said Donald Trump’s hush money case will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on March 25, marking the first criminal trial against a former president to move forward.

At a hearing in New York attended by the former president, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said that he made the decision after speaking with the judge in Trump’s now-delayed federal election interference case in the nation's capital, which was set to begin on March 4

"At this point I can inform you that we're moving ahead with jury selection on March 25," Merchan said, noting he expects the trial to last six weeks.

The case centers accuses Trump of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment then-attorney and fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep an alleged sexual encounter quiet.

Trump faces 34 felony charges in the case. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing; he has also previously denied having sex with Daniels. Trump's attorneys have contended that he was repaying legal fees to Cohen.

"This is not a crime," Trump said as he entered the courtroom on Thursday.

The decision comes on the same day that lawyers for Trump attempt to make the case that Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from an election interference case accusing the former president of attempting to overturn the state's election results in 2020.

"It is completely election interference to say ‘you are going to sit in this courtroom in Manhattan," said Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche.

“How can you run for election to be sitting in a courthouse in Manhattan all day long?" Trump told reporters outside the courtroom. "I'm supposed to be in South Carolina right now ... this isn't where I should be.”

