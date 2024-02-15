Businesses across the city are incorporating the use of artificial intelligence. Depending on the industry, people are deciding on best practices, which may mean getting rid of some jobs.

What You Need To Know Businesses across the city are incorporating the use of artificial intelligence. A robot is used at Kamasu in the Financial District



The robot is one less person on the wait staff, so the staff gets more tips per person in the tip pool



A Brooklyn entrepreneur and artist developed an app that uses AI to cut down on the time needed to create sketches



Travel adviser Nicole Cueto uses ChatGPT to plan trips to cut her research time in half

Making sushi is often considered an art form that can take years for a person to perfect. But at Kamasu in the Financial District, it’s not a person presenting the dishes — it’s a robot.

The robot has a screen with a face that resembles a cat, and shelves on its rectangle-shaped apparatus.

In a high-pitched tone, it says, “Dear guest, your meal is ready” as it comes up to a table, allowing a customer to take the sushi off the tray.

“We basically program it with the floor plan of the restaurant so it will take food from the sushi chefs to the guests at their table,” said Karlee Shields, the regional director of Kissaki Hospitality Group.

It uses what’s called Narrow AI, or Weak AI, which allows the robot to be trained to complete programmed tasks.

“This does reduce our labor costs as a whole,” Shields said.

Customers who spoke with NY1 had mixed feelings about the new employee.

“I think it’s kind of weird,” Taji Tahtial said.

“I think she’s cute. I just hope she’s not taking someone’s job,” Lucas Del Calvo added with a laugh.

Brooklyn artist Grant Davis created an app called Wand, powered by AI, to draw sketches and save him time.

“It gives me more options,” Davis said as he drew a tree. He was able to play with the texture he wanted to add to the tree from a list of visual prompts. “You can basically give 10 to 20 images from your own artistic portfolio, and it will create everything you draw in your own personal style.”

The app uses Narrow AI as well, but more specifically, Generative AI. Generative AI, in this case, creates a tree and gives the user design options.

Travel agent Nicole Cueto turns to the well-publicized app, ChatGPT. She said it cuts her work time in half.

ChatGPT also uses Generative AI to offer information based on the phrases Cueto uses to search.

Experts say ChatGPT was trained on collections of data from articles and web pages. Cueto says she’s booked dozens of trips for satisfied clients.

Chris Winfield, the founder of a website that helps people learn how to use AI, said besides the Narrow AI used in the robot, the art app and ChatGPT, there are other types of AI, including General AI and Super AI.

General and Super AI don’t need training and learn from experiences. And if realized, experts say, Super AI eventually would have needs and emotions similar to humans.

“It’s going to get closer and closer to being able to do anything a human can, which is really scary or really exciting. I like to think of it as exciting,” Winfield said.

Back at Kamasu, there’s no need to hire food runners anymore. This one works for 12 to 24 hours straight before needing a charge.

Wait staff still takes the orders at the restaurant. And those with jobs there say the robot helps them make more money too.

“Our sushi chefs and front of house staff do share tips. It will be a higher tip pool for the team,” Shields said.