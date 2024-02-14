TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers across the country plan to protest Wednesday at airports, including in Tampa and Orlando.

The drivers are joining a nationwide protest calling for better pay and more job security.

Uber and Lyft drivers plan daylong strikes in Chicago; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Miami; Orlando and Tampa, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; Newark, New Jersey; Austin, Texas; and Providence, Rhode Island.

Drivers also plan to hold midday demonstrations at airports in those cities, according to Justice for App Workers, the group organizing the effort.



The boycott in Tampa will last from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. But they are encouraging drivers to keep the protest going all day.

Drivers also said they want to be able to form a union, have health care, safety protections for drivers and due process before a driver can be deactivated, which is essentially being fired.

Uber said Tuesday it doesn’t expect the strike to have much impact on its operations on Valentine’s Day.

Ride-hailing companies say they already pay a fair wage.

Earlier this month, Lyft said it began guaranteeing that drivers will make at least 70% of their fares each week, and it lays out its fees more clearly for drivers in a new earnings statement. Lyft also unveiled a new in-app button that lets drivers appeal deactivation decisions.

“We are constantly working to improve the driver experience,” Lyft said in a statement. Lyft said its U.S. drivers make an average of $30.68 per hour, or $23.46 per hour after expenses.

Uber said its U.S. drivers make an average of $33 per hour. The company also said it allows drivers to dispute deactivations.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.