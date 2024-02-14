MADISON, Wis. — Sheridan Wisconsin, which prints books and publications, will close its facility in Madison, Wis., located at 2211 Fordem Avenue.
The company notified the Department of Workforce Development and the Madison Mayor’s Office of the closure on Feb. 12.
Sheridan Wisconsin — previously known as Webcrafters — noted it has had a “significant downturn in business at the Madison location.”
The company said 116 will lose their jobs as a result.
Sheridan Wisconsin will start “eliminating positions on April 13 and will continue in phases until complete closure on June 28, 2024.” The company said workers at the facility are not unionized.
“The company will ensure that employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their termination,” the company said in a letter to Department of Workforce Development and the Madison Mayor’s Office.
CJK Group, Sheridan Wisconsin’s parent company, has two other locations in Wisconsin: Sheridan Random Lake, located in Random Lake, Wis., and Sheridan Worzalla, located in Stevens Point, Wis.