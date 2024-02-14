LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A global leader in health care experience solutions has recognized Norton Healthcare for excellence in consumer experience.

Press Ganey recognized Norton Healthcare with a 2023 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award and Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital with an HX Pinnacle of Excellence Award. The awards are part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the country’s top hospitals and health systems based on consumer experience and practices.

According to Norton, the Guardian of Excellence Award means the organization is in the top 1% of health care providers in delivering a positive consumer experience. The award measured performance from Jan. 1, 2020, to March 31, 2023, on 10 indicators, including ability to answer questions, time spent with a patient, thoroughness of exam and clarity of instructions.

The Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital Pinnacle of Excellence Award signifies the facility is in the top 5% of health care providers in delivering patient experience over a minimum of three consecutive years. It looks at patients’ overall experience, their likelihood to recommend the provider and teamwork.

“As an organization, we are committed to creating great human interactions while providing high-quality, compassionate care,” said Russell F. Cox, Norton Healthcare president and CEO. “These awards affirm the efforts of our teams in making that commitment a reality and remind us there is no limit to what our care can do.”

“This award symbolizes Norton Healthcare’s commitment to raising the bar for health care standards, inspiring a culture of continuous improvement and innovation across the human experience,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Press Ganey CEO and chair. “It underscores the importance of placing patients, health care professionals and industry partners at the core of our work, fostering a future where exceptional health care experiences are not just goals, but tangible achievements.”

“Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital demonstrates the transformative power of patient-centered care, positive employee experiences and effective clinical outcomes. By prioritizing both their employees and the communities they serve to raise health care experiences, Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital sets the standard for compassionate health care.”