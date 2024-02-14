CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The Citrus County Paramedicine program has a new hire among its ranks.

Thanks to an approval of funds from opioid settlements, Citrus County’s Community Paramedicine program has hired a licensed clinical social worker, Sunshine Arnold.

It's a role that requires people skills.

“So many of these families are struggling," Arnold said. "They need help and they don’t know how to ask for it.”

On the busy Gulf To Lake Highway, Arnold goes for a drive. Her destination — the homes of those who may be struggling emotionally or financially in Citrus County.

“I am pretty much every day going to different houses to see how I can help these individuals,” said Arnold.

Arnold is the newly hired licensed clinical social worker with Citrus County Fire Rescue. The role was created under the county’s community paramedicine program.

“We’ll check in on their needs, see what I can help with," Arnold said. "Either any mental health needs or if there’s other resources in the community I need to help them tap into to help them through the time they’re going through right now in crisis.”

“Being able to just give them that hand up slogan everybody says," said Arnold. "I don’t mind holding their hands sometimes for a brief period to get them connected. And within a week we’re able to take care a lot of the immediate needs they had.”

The role also has its excitement, as a call comes in for EMS. After all, she’s not alone during her calls. She works alongside her paramedic partner, Gronn Morgan.

“I came to support them so that they can really focus on the medicine, what they love and what they’re good at and I can come in and support the person and the family with everything else," she said.

It’s been more than a decade since Arnold worked in the field as a social worker, she says. But maybe now more than ever her skills are needed.

“I’d like to say that 100% of the people we make contact with are going to access the resources and the help they need so that they can improve their own life," said Arnold. "That’s probably really optimistic but if I get to have a hope and a dream, that would be it.”

Making for one dynamic duo.