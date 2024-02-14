In a cryptic statement on Wednesday, House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, urged President Joe Biden to declassify information “concerning a serious national security threat” without expanding on the nature of it.

Turner wrote that the Intelligence Committee on Wednesday “made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat.”

“I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” he continued, without going into detail.

Spectrum News has reached out to Turner’s office for further clarification.

When asked about it at a briefing on Wednesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that he was “surprised” that Turner went public with the information, given that he scheduled a briefing with the four House members of the “Gang of 8” — the leaders of each party and the two top members on the House Intelligence Committee — for Thursday.

“That’s been on the books, so I am surprised that Congressman Turner came out publicly today in advance of a meeting on the books for me to go sit with him alongside our intelligence and defense professionals tomorrow,” Sullivan said. “That’s his choice to do that, all I can tell you is that I’m focused on going to see him, sit with him and the other House members of the Gang of 8 tomorrow.”

“I’m not in a position to say anything further from this podium at this time, other than to make the broad point that this administration has gone further and in more creative, more strategic ways dealt with the declassification of intelligence in the national interests of the United States than any administration in history,” Sullivan continued. “You definitely are not going to find an unwillingness to do that when it’s in our national security interest to do so.”

When pressed further, Sullivan would only say that “Americans understand that there are a range of threats and challenges in the world.”

“I am confident that President Biden is going to ensure the security of the American people going forward,” he added.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Spectrum News' Harri Leigh and Taylor Popielarz contributed to this report.