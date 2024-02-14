On Tuesday, dozens of flight attendants picketed at the breezeway in front of the United check-in counters at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport in Honolulu to push for new contracts and higher wages.

The picket in Hawaii was part of a “worldwide day of action” organized by three unions, which represent flight attendants, according to a news release from the Association of Flight Attendants, a union that represents crews at Alaska, United, and others. Flight attendants from 24 major airlines, including Alaska Airlines, United, American, Southwest and Hawaiian, picketed outside airports across the U.S., the United Kingdom and Guam. It was not a strike — federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to conduct legal strikes. About 100,000 flight attendants, who are currently in contract negotiations, demanded significant pay raises.

The flight attendants are increasingly frustrated that pilots won huge pay raises last year while they continue to work for wages that, in some cases, have not increased in several years. They argue that they have not been rewarded for working through the pandemic and being responsible for the safety of passengers.

Pilots had tremendous leverage in winning big raises because of a shortage. It takes years of flying for pilots to meet requirements to work for an airline. That is not the case for flight attendants. Airlines have bragged in the past about how many people applied when they advertised openings for flight attendants.

Flight attendants at Alaska, American, Air Wisconsin and Southwest have conducted strike votes to put pressure on company negotiators, but management knows that airline strikes can be delayed or blocked by federal mediators, the president and Congress. Mediators have already turned down one request by flight attendants at American Airlines to begin a countdown to a strike.

In December, Alaska announced its plans to buy Hawaiian Airlines for about $1.9 billion. The airline merger still requires approval from U.S. regulators and many in Hawaii are watching closely to see what will happen.

According to a news release from Alaska Airlines, AFA and Alaska leadership have met twice in the last three weeks and are continuing to bargain with the assistance of a mediator.

“Discussions have been productive and in the last two sessions, we reached four tentative agreements,” Alaska said.

The Alaska news release acknowledged the strike vote, but emphasized the vote does not mean flight attendants are on strike or about to strike.

“While talk of a strike is concerning, especially for our guests and the communities that rely on our service, it would not happen quickly. Many more steps would need to take place over many months, if not longer, before a strike is even possible,” said Alaska.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.