ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people living near Tangerine Plaza in St. Petersburg are wondering when the area's federal designation as a 'food desert' will be addressed.

What You Need To Know Except for a mobile store and Chinese restaurant, Tangerine Plaza has been mostly vacant since a Walmart Neighborhood Market left the area



Negotiations between the developer and the city began in 2020, but to date city officials say there has been no significant progress



A cash up front offer of $1.6 Million dollars came from former council member and developer Robert Blackmon



The Economic and Workforce Development Committee has requested a new appraisal on the property and an updated proposal from the developer at their next meeting this month

When the Sugar Hill Group won the RFP to redevelop Tangerine Plaza in South St. Petersburg, Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Florida President J.C. Pritchett saw it as an opportunity for a minority-owned developer to participate in wealth-building in a historic African-American community.

“This is an intentional opportunity to include developers who haven’t who haven’t had this access,” said Pritchett. “That’s what I’m excited about.”

In an area federally designated a food desert & lacking retail some question if/when those needs will be met at tangerine plaza, including councilman Gina Driscoll. St. Pete negotiated with Sugar Hill group since 2020.

The neighborhood along 22nd Street South, also known as the “Deuces” is welcoming two new developments by Habitat for Humanity that will bring more than 60 new affordable town homes.

But, city leaders have grown impatient with the progress across the street at Tangerine Plaza.

“I don’t like this deal anyway,” said District 6 Councilwoman Gina Driscoll. “This isn’t helping at all. This group has had plenty of time to find grocer. If they don’t have a grocer identified by now, it’s not going to happen.”

Driscoll expressed her concern at a recent Economic and Workforce Development Committee meeting.

“We have a cash offer where we can actually put this property on the tax roll,” Driscoll mentioned at that meeting.

It’s the highest offer received after 4 rounds of RFP (request for proposals) on this project.

“Now more than ever, you need to see that new residents and the residents that already live here are well served with the basic essentials, groceries and pharmacy and community gathering places. It’s important for the community to be able to activate the space,” Blackmon said the offer is still on the table.

Pritchett says the recent pandemic and inflation are factors that have impacted all developers, including the Sugar Hill Group.

“I’m leary of people who look at this opportunity and want to put a for sale sign out, and sell it to the highest bidder. This is the opportunity to show to our community and to the nation a different kind of development here on this sacred land,” Pritchett said.

He says the redevelopment should honor this historic community for generations to come.

