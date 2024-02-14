KANSAS CITY, Mo.— One person died and 10 to 15 people were injured in a shooting following the Super Bowl parade Wednesday in Kansas City honoring the Chiefs, according to the Kansas City Police Chief.

Police say the shooting happened near Union Station and two people are in custody.

The police department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that people should leave the area.

The department later posted people need to leave the area quickly and safely to facilitate treatment of shooting victims and to let first responders into the area.

If you witnessed the shooting, police are asking you go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main.

Thousands of people were downtown to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Child reunification stations are inside the main entrance of Union Station. Contact the officer nearest you for reunification information.

Gov. Mike Parson, who attended the parade, said they are safe and secure. He added state law enforcement are assisting local authorities in response efforts.

Governor & First Lady Parson were in attendance when shots were fired near Union Station in KC. They are safe and secure. State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts. As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 14, 2024

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.