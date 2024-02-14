Romance scams can trick vulnerable people looking for love into sending money to scammers. Some common romance scams will trick victims into sending the scammer money, laundering money or will even use a fake dating website to steal someone's cash. Scammers are always on the prowl, especially on a day like Valentine's Day.

Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau to avoid becoming a scammer’s next victim.

Don’t share personal information with strangers online

Be wary of people asking you to send them money online. Some scammers will use fake dating profiles to start a relationship with unsuspecting people looking for love online. As the relationship develops, scammers will gain the victim’s trust and ask them to send them money for a variety of reasons, including medical bills and charity donations.

The BBB warns to never give out personal information online, especially to someone you just met. In many cases, scammers will continue asking for these “favors” until they have what they need and will stop contact altogether.

Don’t send money on behalf of a stranger online

Some scammers will have their victims send them money directly, either through gift cards or Venmo and other finance apps. But some can even trick people into laundering money for them.

This can look like the person someone is dating online asking them to receive a large sum of money and wire it overseas for them. Many times, the money they’re receiving is stolen. Scammers have someone in the U.S. or Canada wire it because it’s harder for authorities to track. This type of scam can have the victim facing criminal charges, even though they weren’t aware that the money was stolen.

Spot red flags in dating apps and websites

Another common romance scam is a fake dating app or website. These sites often cost money to sign up for, which is not uncommon, but these sites will continue charging the user once they have their credit card information.

These fake sites will often show users with incomplete profiles and bombard them with messages and "matches."

Be vigilant of potential matches

Scammers often use fake dating profiles to lure victims. If someone’s profile pictures are too good to be true, it’s likely they’re catfishing them with someone else’s photo. Using a reverse image search can help detect a reused photo.

If a potential match is moving quickly or lovebombing the victim, — when someone tries manipulating you using displays of affection — that should be a sign that they could be trying to progress the relationship to get something out of the victim.