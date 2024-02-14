Airports around the United States will be getting upgrades with new federal funding.
Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg will be in Charlotte Thursday to announce a $1 billion slice of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law pie will go to America's airports.
"The investments are part of unprecedented federal funding in airports, including Charlotte Douglas International Airport, that will modernize air travel and improve the passenger experience, all part of the President’s Investing in America agenda," the White House said in a news release.
More details on what airports will get funding and what the improvements could look like are expected to be released on Thursday.
Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November 2021. The bill was heralded as a once-in-a-lifetime investment, with hundreds of billions of dollars for roads, bridges, rail, air travel, drinking water systems, high speed internet and other major parts of the country's infrastructure.