Texas leads the nation for highest risk of alcoholism, according to a new study.

What You Need To Know Texas leads the nation for high risks of alcoholism, according to a study



The study from alcoholism resource site FindRecovery.com found that Texas is the state that is most vulnerable to alcoholism. The study finds that this is linked to public health challenges, among other socioeconomic factors.

It found that high alcoholism rates in Texas are linked to the fact that an overwhelming number of Texans lack health insurance (13,878 per 100,000 citizens). According to The Texas Tribune, Texas has the most uninsured Americans when compared to the rest of the nation.

The study also noted that Texas has the third-highest number of citizens who don’t have formal schooling, at 1,849 per 100,000 citizens.

California took the second spot after Texas, ranking high for states with the least formal schooling and unemployed citizens.

Florida ranked third and, like Texas, also saw high rates of uninsured citizens. The Sunshine State has the third highest rate of citizens without health insurance, at 9,803 per 100,000.

But economic prosperity doesn’t mean a state has a lower risk for alcoholism. The study noted that states with the highest GDP — including Texas, California and New York — were found to be among the top states that have the highest risk of alcoholism.

Serene Gato from FindRecovery.com spoke on the findings.

“Our findings underscore the complexity of alcoholism risks in the U.S., revealing that it’s not just about economic prosperity but also about addressing the underlying societal factors,” Gato said.

