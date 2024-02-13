RACINE, Wis. — The calendar may still say February, but leadership at the Racine Zoo is already thinking about the spring and summer season.

They want to make sure they have enough staff during their busiest times of the year.

Beth Heidorn is the Racine Zoo’s executive director. Heidorn said they are looking to hire over a dozen seasonal positions for the summer, with some working from March to October.

From grounds and maintenance to customer service and running day camps for kids, there are a wide range of positions available.

Heidorn said they have jobs to fit all kinds of experience.

“I think what is interesting is that people always think they can’t work at the zoo because they don’t have an animal background. You don’t need an animal background to work at the zoo. You need to have a passion and a desire to do the best you can for our animals and our guests,” said Heidorn.

Sebastien Shea works in the maintenance department. Shea said he enjoys the fact that no two days are the same. On that particular day, he was scrubbing and cleaning a PVC pipe that’s used as part of an enrichment activity for the zoo’s sun bear.

Shea said no matter how big or small the task is, he knows he is making a difference for the animals at the zoo.

“They get to live a better life that is happier and healthier. The enrichment helps them get in touch with their wild side so it is always fun making these things,” said Shea.

The Racine Zoo will host a hiring fair on Saturday, March 2. For more information about the hiring fair and the types of positions available, you can visit the hiring website.