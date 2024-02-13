ATLANTA — Atlanta-based spirits company Staghorn has named whiskey maker Lisa Wicker, the first master distiller of Garrard County Distilling Co. in Lancaster, Kentucky.

Wicker will oversee whiskey making and bring over 20 years of distilling and winemaking experience to Kentucky’s largest all-new independent distillery, which opened in Jan. 2024. It can produce 8.5 million proof gallons or 150,000 barrels of whiskey a year.

According to Staghorn, Wicker will manage all aspects of whiskey production, including grain selection, fermentation, blending and aging for the company’s owned whiskey brands, as well as contract-distilled whiskey.

“I am so grateful to the team at Staghorn for this amazing opportunity to lead the whiskey making team at this beautiful new facility,” she said. “Though this is one of the largest distilleries in Kentucky, my focus will remain on creating whiskeys using the hands-on, traditional craft disciplines I have honed over the past several decades.”

Wicker previously served as president and master distiller of Widow Jane Distillery in Brooklyn, New York, where she worked for nearly six years. There, her whiskeys earned accolades such as Whisky Magazine’s Best Small Batch Bourbon 2022, Best in Class at the 2019 Whiskies of the World Awards and a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“When we were looking for a head distiller at Garrard County Distilling Co., we wanted someone with deep experience in time-honored distilling methods but also someone with an eye for what’s next. This made Lisa our obvious first choice,” said Ray Franklin, founder of Staghorn.

Staghorn said Wicker will focus on the company’s All Nations brand until the whiskey in production matures.

“High-rye and wheated bourbons are going to be the calling card for Garrard County Distilling Co., but I am also excited to explore rye whiskey, American single malt and some other emerging categories,” Wicker said.

The 210-acre Garrard County Distilling Co. site is located 30 minutes south of Lexington and includes the 50,000-plus square foot distillery, two 20,000-square foot rickhouses and plans for 24 aging warehouses by 2030, each holding nearly 25,000 barrels.

A visitor center featuring a tasting room and restaurant is scheduled to open later this year, Staghorn said. It is the first commercial distillery in the formerly dry county since the 1800s.