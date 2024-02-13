TAMPA, Fla. — New video has been released in a fiery jet plane crash that killed two people and injured three others last Friday in Collier County.

What You Need To Know New dashcam video shows footage of a jet crash on I-75 in Collier County last Friday



Five people were aboard the jet plane, both the pilot and co-pilot died in the crash



The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash had minor injuries, and others in the second vehicle were not hurt





PREVIOUS: Collier County Sheriff's Office tentatively identifies victims of I-75 jet crash

Moments before the private jet slammed into a Florida highway, the pilot had calmly told an airport controller that the aircraft “was not going to make the runway” because it had lost both engines.

The jet, with five people aboard, was bound for the airport in Naples when it tried to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 on Friday afternoon. But witnesses say it collided with a vehicle — the wing of the plane dragging a car before slamming into a wall. An explosion followed, with flames and black smoke rising from the scene, shutting down a section of the interstate for a couple of days.

A driver provided dashcam video of the incident.

Edward Daniel Murphy, a 50-year-old pilot and co-pilot Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, both died in the crash.

The three survivors were crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, and passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio. The three were taken to a local hospital for injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

The driver of one of the vehicles had minor injuries, and others in the second vehicle were not hurt.