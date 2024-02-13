As he gets closer to clinching the Republican nomination for president, Donald Trump is balancing being out on the campaign trail with being in court for a mountain of legal troubles.

It’s an unprecedented situation that is changing daily as hearings take place, proceedings get postponed, and testimony is given — all while a former president vies to win his job back.

Trump currently faces 91 felony charges across four criminal cases — two federal and two state — as well as several civil cases.

As of Tuesday, February 13, here is where his docket stands:

New York hush money case

In New York, Trump faces 34 state counts arising from hush money payments made in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

That trial is set for March 25, but a hearing will take place on Thursday as the judge considers Trump’s challenges to the case.

Georgia election interference case

In Georgia, Trump faces 13 state counts following his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results there.

While a trial date has not yet been set, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — who led the investigation — is facing allegations that she acted unethically by hiring a special prosecutor with whom she is in a romantic relationship.

A hearing to review those allegations is set for Thursday. If Willis is removed from the case, it likely would affect when the trial is held.

Florida classified documents case

In Florida, Trump faces 40 federal counts for taking classified documents from the White House and allegedly resisting the federal government’s attempts to get them back.

A trial is set for May 20, but federal judge Aileen Cannon — whom Trump nominated to the bench — is considering his motion to delay it.

On Monday, Trump made a voluntary appearance at a closed hearing for the case where classified evidence was discussed.

Washington election interference case

In the nation’s capital, Trump faces four federal criminal counts in connection with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. A trial date has not yet been set.

On Monday, Trump’s lawyers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling that rejected the former president’s claim that he is immune from prosecution in that case.

The court’s decision — and how quickly it is issued — may determine whether he goes on trial before the November election.

David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor based in Florida, said it seems like the number one strategy of Trump’s legal team is to delay each of his criminal cases for as long as possible.

“He believes that he’s going to win the election and that, once he wins the election, he’s going to shut down all of these criminal investigations, and if necessary, issue himself a pardon,” Weinstein told Spectrum News.

Other legal troubles

On top of his four criminal cases, Trump is facing a number of other legal troubles as well.

Just last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments on whether Trump can be removed from the ballot for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The Colorado Supreme Court kicked him off the ballot there, but the U.S. Supreme Court will now decide whether it wants to weigh in on the matter more broadly.

Back in New York, Trump is facing serious financial pressure from two civil cases.

Juries have already ordered him to pay writer E. Jean Carroll more than $88 million for repeatedly defaming her before and after he was found liable for sexually abusing her years ago. Trump is vowing to appeal.

And a Manhattan judge is expected any day now to decide how much Trump and his real estate business should pay after being found to have acted fraudulently for years by inflating Trump’s net worth.

Weinstein, the former prosecutor, said Trump’s tornado of legal troubles could affect cases where juries will be needed.

“All this publicity swirling around him, good or bad, is going to make it very difficult, once one of these cases finally gets to trial, to pick a jury,” Weinstein said.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley says one reason she is remaining in the Republican race for president is because Trump’s chances — and the GOP’s chances — of winning the White House would plunge if he’s convicted in any of his criminal cases.

But so far, Trump has cast himself as a victim while campaigning. To date, he has beaten Haley in every early-voting state.