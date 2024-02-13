CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte baker is raising money once again to help the people of Ukraine. This time, by selling king cakes for Mardi Gras.

For the last 25 years, Manolo Betancur has been making king cakes for the Charlotte community.

What You Need To Know 10% of king cake sales will go toward Ukraine aid



Manolo Betancur has been helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine for two years



He says he knows the families there still need help



His baking helps fund his humanitarian trips overseas

“Since I bought a bakery, every year I donate them for several different nonprofits in Charlotte,” said Betancur.

But two years ago, while preparing for Mardi Gras orders, Betancur said a story in the news caught his eye.

“The invasion of Russia to Ukraine," he said. "This story was the day before the day before Mardi Gras.”

Even though Manolo was born and raised in Colombia, he says he felt immediately connected with Ukrainians around the world.

“I worked for the military forces of Colombia,” said Betancur. “So that was what I left Colombia because I know how inhumane and bad any war is for any country. The suffering of the children, the suffering of the families.”

It's a connection that pushed him to jump into action. So he turned to his business, finding ways to create fundraisers through his baked goods to fund missionary trips across the globe.

“My first year was a couple of months after the war. When we were in Poland, we went to the border to Ukraine,” said Betancur.

While it may seem like a big undertaking, for Betancur, he says it’s just his way to give back.

“This is just one human being. We're doing something good for another human being. That's it,” he said.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the king cakes sold from Manolo’s Bakery this week will go to his work in Ukraine.

He plans on returning to Ukraine next week to help on the front lines, feeding families and donating supplies.