WORCESTER, Mass. - While public school students in Worcester got the day off Tuesday thanks to the snow, it wasn't the case for everyone, as many local business owners were hard at work during the day.

"I enjoy my business," said Maria Buduo, owner of Maria's Fine Jewelry. "I've been doing it 43 years. I love helping the people."

Not even snow could get in the way of love Tuesday. Despite the winter weather, Maria's Fine Jewelry in Worcester was open, waiting for those last-minute lovers seeking a special Valentine's Day gift.

"At the end of the day, when they get out of work, they're panicking, 'I got to go home with something,'" Buduo said. "They do."

Buduo and her team spent the day fielding phone calls and helping people ahead of Valentine's Day. They're expecting a busy holiday this year, saying the weather doesn't usually have much of an impact.

"It can be a very busy time of the year, yes," Buduo said. "In the past, I've had men come in on Valentine's Day in snowstorms to purchase gifts.

"We'll see the traffic come in the afternoon," said store associate Ladon Burke. "Like the gentleman I just took the phone call from, he said, 'I'll be there. What time are you open until?'"

Love was in the air for some Tuesday, quite literally. For Jeremy Harris of Harris Lawn and Landscape, it's the snow which he loves.

"You know, an industry like this, you have to love it," Harris said. "Personally, I can't think of anything else I'd rather be doing.

The sad part for Harris is the area hasn't seen much snowfall this winter. He might have been one of the few happy with mother nature's early Valentine's surprise.

"Preparation for a storm like this, or any storm, happens weeks in advance," Harris said. "We're monitoring the weather with meteorologists for updates leading up to the storm. It changes throughout the storm as well."

Harris and some of his crew hit the roads as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday. He too is expecting a busy, but enjoyable couple of days as he helps clean up Worcester and central Massachusetts.

"I know my guys feel the same way," Harris said. "We love the snow, we look forward to it. Whether it is two inches or ten inches, we're getting out of bed with a smile on our face, and we're moving. We're plowing the snow."