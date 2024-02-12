MAITLAND, Fla. — In the heart of Maitland, the Maitland Chocolate Factory is gearing up for Valentine's Day — an annual tradition that brings hundreds of custom-made orders to the shop.

The National Retail Federation forecasts a record-breaking $14.2 billion in spending on Valentine's Day in the United States this year, with 57% expected to be allocated to candy.

Viteri came to Central Florida from Ecuador and became a master chocolatier, and then a business owner in 2017





Vivian Viteri, the owner of Maitland Chocolate Factory, said she also expects to see a boost locally.

Viteri came to Central Florida from Ecuador, and after working at Winter Park Chocolate, she said she fulfilled her dream of owning a business when she acquired her chocolate store in 2017.

At the heart of the factory's offerings are the chocolate-covered strawberries — a customer favorite that Viteri said often sells out daily, especially on Feb. 14.

“People go crazy for them," she said. "We sell out every single day in February, especially Feb. 14. That’s the most item sold."

Viteri said the meticulous process of crafting chocolates usually results in more than 40 pounds made daily, with a variety of truffles on display.

Expressing gratitude to the customers who supported the business through challenging times, Viteri acknowledges their role in the store's ongoing success.

“While I was studying, I was working with the chocolate store, and that’s how I started working here with my own business," she said. "And that’s really what I wanted to do, is own a business. So that’s what I’m happy for."

As Valentine's Day approaches, the excitement grows, and Viteri encouraged customers to place their orders early, particularly for the popular chocolate-covered strawberries.

“We are very grateful for our store to be open after the (COVID-19) pandemic because some of the stores closed," she said. "So, we are very thankful that this chocolate store is open because of our customers. They did help us during hard times. They came in and said, 'We’re here to support you.' So we really appreciate it."