Lawmakers across the state and country reacted to former President Donald Trump's remarks on NATO and a proposal to limit THC content advances in Tallahassee.

Florida lawmakers react to Trump's NATO remarks

Trump raised eyebrows during a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, when he recalled how as president he told an unidentified NATO member that he would “encourage” Russia to do as it wishes in cases of NATO allies who are “delinquent.”

"You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’” Trump recounted saying. “‘No I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.’”

Trump's comments sparked applause and cheers from the crowd in Conway, South Carolina.

In a statement released by his reelection campaign, Biden hailed the efforts his administration has taken to bolster the treaty organization in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Under my administration, the United States of America has stood shoulder to shoulder with our allies to build a NATO alliance that is bigger and stronger than ever and stands in defense of democracy against Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian aggression," the Democratic president said. "America’s leadership on the world stage and support for our allies is critical to keeping the American people safe here at home."

"If my opponent, Donald Trump, is able to regain power, he is making it clear as day that he will abandon our NATO allies if Russia attacks and allow Russia to 'do whatever the hell they want' with them," Biden continued. "Serving as Commander-in-Chief is the ultimate responsibility and one that should weigh heavily on the individuals that hold this office."

"Donald Trump’s admission that he intends to give Putin a green light for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault against a free Ukraine, and to expand his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic States are appalling and dangerous. Sadly, they are also predictable coming from a man who is promising to rule as a dictator like the ones he praises on day one if he returns to the oval office."

“What Donald Trump is doing is giving a green light to Russia,” Sen. Chris Murphy said.

As president, Trump questioned the need for NATO, which was founded under the principle that an attack on any member country is considered an attack against all members. He pushed for member countries to commit more money to military spending.

“I think that people should take everything he says seriously but not literally. That’s simply the president telling NATO countries they need to step up and pay their part. It’s that simple. I think everybody is overreacting,” Sen. Roger Marchall said.

Despite Republicans shooting down a new foreign aid package tied with border security last week, senators are moving forward this week with new aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, this time without border security included.

The response on social media to the former president’s comments ran the gamut on “X,” the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Holding your allies accountable for not investing in their own defense for decades is the responsible thing to do. Instead, the Biden admin keeps demanding American tax payers dig deeper into their pockets!” Rep. Michael Waltz said.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responded as well. “Trump sells out our NATO allies to Putin. This should be front-page news of every paper in the country. These are the stakes of 2024,” she said.

THC limiting bill advances

Step foot in enough gas stations and it won’t be long before you see Delta 8 or Delta 10 products. They’re part of a variety of THC products. And this year, they are getting the attention of lawmakers.

Hemp restrictions are moving forward in the Florida House. HB 1613 would regulate Florida’s THC market if passed as currently written. The bill cracks down on popular THC products like Delta 8 and Delta 10.

“Are we criminalizing the possession of non compliant hemp? No, this bill is not designed to criminalize behavior. This bill is designed to be a consumer protection tool,” Rep. Tommy Gregory said about the proposal.

Further, the bill targets hemp marketing. It bans packaging that might attract children.

Supporters and critics, meanwhile, agree that hemp products are like the wild west.

“They come in gummies. You can buy them at convenience stores. You can buy them in vape shops. They come in vape pens. They come in smoakble flower. They come in a variety of different containers,” Hemp industry advocate Jeff Sharkey said.

The measure cleared its second committee stop on Monday. It has one more committee stop, and then it’s ready for a final vote in the House.

State could create rules for EV charging stations

A proposed bill would put the state in control of creating rules for electric vehicle charging stations in Florida and prevent local cities from enacting their own laws.

“It would cause our ordinance to be not in compliance,” Largo Mayor Woody Brown said. “We’d have to undo that.”

House Bill 1071, sponsored by Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough, and Senate Bill 1084, sponsored by Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, would have the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services regulate EV charging stations, which already oversees gas station pumps. The state lawmakers said they want to see one set of rules for Florida, instead of a patchwork in different counties that could stifle the EV market.

Largo is one of 12 cities in Florida that already has established rules governing the minimum number of EV charging stations needed for new developments. The local ordinance passed in March 2022 and calls for one station for parking lots with 10-25 spaces, two stations for 26-50 spaces, four stations for 51-75 and 6 stations for 76-100 spaces.

“We’ve already got an ordinance in place that was well thought out,” Brown said. “We decided that really we need to have charging at home for people and when they live in apartments…they should have that opportunity.”

The mayor said a new EV charging station was recently installed at Largo City Hall. Brown said he wouldn’t have a problem with the state setting a minimum standard, but the law should not prevent cities from going further.

“It’s basically a preemption that says cities can’t do something which is kind of a theme coming out of Tallahassee recently,” he said. “I don’t mind the state minimum for cities like ours but it shouldn’t preempt for use from encouraging electrical vehicle charging stations in our new buildings.”

The Florida building code currently requires two EV charging stations for new parking lots with at least 25 spaces.

The EV charging station language in the proposed legislation is a small part of a much larger bill which includes banning the manufacture and sale of lab-grown meat. The Florida Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture held a hearing on Thursday about the proposed ordinance.