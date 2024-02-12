ORLANDO, Fla. — A raging fire at a lumber yard in Orlando that started on Sunday continues to blaze Monday morning, as smoke can be seen for miles.

What You Need To Know An official says there have been no injuries



The official said that the cause of the fire is unknown

Orange County Fire Rescue stated that firefighters responded to Silver Meteor Drive at around 2 p.m., Sunday.

Lt. Brandon Allen with the Orange County Fire Department said officials do not know exactly what caused the fire but that it appeared to be just a pile of lumber.

According to Allen, no injuries have been reported and the fire is not a threat to the community, but his team have been battling this blaze for hours.

“Thankfully, because this is a fire at a lumber yard its, really just contained to the big piles of lumber that you see behind me, but right now there’s no damage to the surrounding structures or anything else of significant value,” he said.