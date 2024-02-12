WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — East Winter Garden is getting a new name. It will now be known as the Historic East Winter Garden Neighborhood.

City officials approved the change on Thursday after reviewing requests from a group of residents.

This idea came from a group called One Winter Garden, which claims East Winter Garden has been separated from the rest of Winter Garden, which has more economic prosperity. Members of the group said they are hoping this new name change will not only help connect the two areas, but show the value of the east part of town.

The group's vice president, Chloe Johnson, says that each step she takes in East Winter Garden is like taking a walk through her family’s history.

“I grew up in Winter Garden," she said. "I live in East Winter Garden, my parents were born and lived in East Winter Garden, my grandmother grew up in East Winter Garden."

Johnson said the new name will help emphasize the importance of East Winter Garden over the years.

“History was made here," she said. "East Winter Garden was built on the backs of important men and women who fought for our community, where it was thriving, where we had businesses, we had local shops, barbershops, grocery stores.”

Johnson said that members of the community who lived through that era brought up the idea of changing the neighborhood’s name to the Historic East Winter Garden Neighborhood. Johnson helped take it to Winter Garden city leaders, who approved a resolution changing the name, saying it is more representative of the area’s unique identity and history.

It is something Johnson is thrilled to have helped make happen.

The Winter Garden City Commission officially designated the area from 9th street to State Road 429 as the historic neighborhood.

“It makes them feel happy, it lets them know that they are they are not forgot about,” Johnson said.

Johnson said over the years the neighborhood has changed, losing businesses and reasons for people to visit. According to One Winter Garden, unemployment in the area is reported to be over 25%, with many buildings where businesses used to thrive, like the Dyson plaza, now sitting empty.

Johnson said she thinks renaming the community is an important step toward change that.

“They are going to want to invest, and then they are going to want to come and sit and talk to people and get to know well what was East Winter Garden, why is it so historic now,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the commission's resolution will help them mark historical community landmarks, like the Maxey Community Center, named after a couple who planted deep roots in the city.

“They literally were the principal of the first school in our community," Johnson said. "And Mrs. Maxy, she started a women's group where she taught women etiquette.

"My grandmother was one of the first girls inducted into her program and her program is still thriving to this day — and my daughters are in that program.”

Johnson said she believed that this is the biggest accomplishment One Winter Garden has achieved in the last two years and was excited about what comes next.

“We know things will never be exactly the same, but it can be better,” she said.