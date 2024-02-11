LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For many Kentucky restaurants, Super Bowl Sunday is a major business driver.
Old School N.Y. Pizza in Louisville said it has been preparing for the occasion. The restaurant celebrated a decade of service in Louisville last month, and manager Gary Moore has been there for nine years.
"I got a call from a friend one day saying, 'Hey, there's a pizzeria that's open,'" Moore said. "I was actually looking for a job, and that’s how it began."
Moore said the restaurant is expecting to make around 200 pizzas for Super Bowl Sunday, which is typical for a Friday, but busy for a Sunday.
"Within that one time frame right before the Super Bowl starts, it's all just going to come at once," he said.
To accommodate the large number of orders, Moore said the restaurant has spent the last few days preparing.
"We've been doing extra things, little extra prep, extra dough, [making] sure we have enough cheese," he said.
Moore said he is going to try his best to not focus on the game and watch it when he gets home. According to American Pizza Community, 12.5 million pizzas are ordered on Super Bowl Sunday.
“We've got to get the orders through," he said. "We've got to make the customers happy."