WORCESTER, Mass. - Super Bowl Sunday had local bars and restaurants busy with game day orders and visitors, particularly those dealing with a lengthy list of orders sent well in advance.

At Wicked Wing Co., staff members started taking orders around the beginning of February, and throughout Sunday morning, they were receiving 15 to 20 calls per hour for takeout.

Owner Jennifer Cardenas said Super Bowl Sunday is typically one of the busiest days of the year.

“This is a day we’ve been planning for two or three weeks, we have to set up double the staffing and triple the wings and boneless chicken, it’s a little stressful,” Cardenas said. “It’s also pretty exciting, this is my second year running the business and the first year was the most amazing thing ever.”

Cardenas said the restaurant anticipates preparing roughly 5,000 wings and 800 pounds of boneless wings.

Down the street at Quinn’s Irish Pub, it was beginning to get busy as of mid-Sunday afternoon. Owner Tim Quinn said there’s a lot more excitement this year than just the game itself.

"I think a lot of the excitement is also with the online gambling becoming legal, more people are coming out watching the games,” Quinn said. “A lot of the bars are doing specials such as the all-you-can-eat wings and we now have a lot more excitement just with Taylor Swift.”

And keeping with the theme this season, there were some Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans at Quinn’s.