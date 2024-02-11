CRITTENDEN, Ky. — Northern Kentucky's Boldery Music Academy enriches students not only through music lessons, but marketing and networking workshops. This past week, the academy hosted a YouTube Week, where students got to build their professional portfolios.

The academy offers lessons in guitar, drums, piano and other instruments. Student Olivia Landry has been taking lessons for three years and said she got inspiration from her dad, who played guitar growing up.

The best part of her lessons is getting to learn music from films, Landry said.

"I really like learning a bunch of different songs from different movies and artists and such," Landry said.

As part of YouTube Week, students received professional head shots and an opportunity to record a demo video.

Spouses and business partners, Ryan Boldery and Kaitlyn Angel, said YouTube is a fun way for students to put themselves out there.

"We've got our students jamming together," Boldery said.

Attending Boldery has been an amazing experience, Landry said.

"The teachers here actually care, and they're very nice and sweet," she said. "They'll help you no matter how long it takes.”