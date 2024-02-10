FLORENCE, Ky. — A young Northern Kentucky entrepreneur is combining her love of candy and science into a viral business.
What started out as just entertainment on social media for 16-year-old Aubrie Sink has turned into a successful small business, Freezin’ with Aubrie, in Florence.
“I would see freeze-dried candy on TikTok and was like, ‘My gosh, that’s so cool,’” Sink said.
Sink now has over 25,000 TikTok followers and several business deals with local amusement parks that sell her candy in their shops.
When Sink is at school and can’t watch the machines, which play a large part in freezing the candy, her mother, Cristina Sink and staffers are there for support.
“We’re all over the country selling, and I never imagined that we would be where we are,” Cristina Sink said. “But it’s been fun, and it’s great to add smiles to the community, bringing something that is so different that nobody else has around here.”
Through learning how to be a business owner and full-time student, Aubrie Sink said she has learned one thing sweeter than her treats.
“I may be young, but I still [accomplished] this ... if you put your mind to something, you can accomplish it,” she said.